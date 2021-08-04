PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Plans to reopen the entire stretch of Martin Luther King Drive to vehicles hit a last-minute roadblock. Drivers were supposed to return to the road between Falls Bridge and Eakins oval later Wednesday.
Instead, they'll only be able to go as far as Sweetbriar Drive.
That's because the MLK Bridge needs to be repaired.
Vehicles can go on the stretch that is reopening starting at 5 p.m.
The city says the repairs to the bridge will not be finished until 2024.
The road has been closed to drivers since the start of the pandemic, giving runners and bicyclists more room to move about.