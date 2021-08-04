WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Burlington County are searching for a man accused of breaking into his elderly neighbors’ home and assaulting them before fleeing in their vehicle. The couple reportedly called police around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to report the assault.
Police are now actively searching for 44-year-old Rhys Lershe, of the 100 block of Winstead Drive, in Westampton Township.
Investigators say Lershe entered the victims’ residence through a bedroom window and demanded the keys to their 2014 black Kia Optima and assaulted the couple before leaving in their vehicle.
The victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
The license plate of the stolen vehicle, registered in New Jersey, is LJH89D.
The license plate of the stolen vehicle, registered in New Jersey, is LJH89D.

Anyone who spots it or has information on Lershe's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Westampton Township Police Department at 609-267-8300.
An investigation is ongoing.