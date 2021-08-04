CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened at Germantown and Erie Avenues.

Two of the victims are in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

An 18-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were shot in the leg. They are in stable condition.

Police are searching for the gunmen and a motive.

