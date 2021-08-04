PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened at Germantown and Erie Avenues.Frustrated Over Gun Violence, West Philadelphia Neighbors Create Watch Group
Two of the victims are in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.
An 18-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were shot in the leg. They are in stable condition.
Police are searching for the gunmen and a motive.
