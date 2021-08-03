MILTON, Del. (AP) — A man was arrested after his truck crashed into a tree and he assaulted two state troopers as emergency workers tried to take him for treatment, Delaware State Police said.
A truck driven by Dylan L. Martin, 23, of Felton, crashed early Sunday, and he was knocked unconscious, officials said in a news release on Monday. Emergency medical workers managed to awaken Martin inside the ambulance, but state police said he became disorderly in the ambulance, began flailing his arms and struck an EMS worker in the chest.READ MORE: Report: Sixers Sign Center Andre Drummond To 1-Year Deal
The ambulance crew left the vehicle and called state troopers for assistance, police said. One trooper who responded couldn’t control Martin, and a second trooper who came to help was kicked in the chest and fell through the open back door of the ambulance, police said. The trooper sustained minor injuries.READ MORE: CDC Says There's 'Substantial' Level Of COVID-19 Transmission In Parts Of Pennsylvania, Delaware And New Jersey Region
Multiple officers then responded, got Martin under control and he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Troopers filed eight charges against Martin, including second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force and driving under the influence.
Martin is free on bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.MORE NEWS: COVID In PA: No New Restrictions In Philadelphia As COVID-19 Cases Rising, But 'Nothing Is Off The Table'
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)