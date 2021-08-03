PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old is in critical condition after Philadelphia Police say he was shot outside a sports bar in South Philadelphia’s Whitman neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 2700 block of South Front Street. The Philadelphia Police Department says the victim was in the sport bar’s parking lot when he was shot in the chest.READ MORE: Upper Merion School District: Teachers, Staff Must Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Or Routinely Get Tested
Emergency personnel took the victim to the hospital.READ MORE: Harper's Home Run Helps Phillies To 5-4 Win Vs Nationals
The shooting is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: Pa. Gov. Wolf, NJ Gov. Murphy Join Calls For New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Resign Over Sexual Assault Allegations
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.