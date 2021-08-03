PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s another bad day for passengers on Spirit Airlines. The company canceled more flights as they try to fix what they are calling “operational challenges.”

“We were supposed to fly out on Spirit Airlines today at 8 a.m.,” Angelique Antonini, a passenger whose flight was canceled, said. “Unfortunately, our flight was canceled.”

It’s becoming a common occurrence for passengers on Spirit Airlines. The hustle and bustle at the airport drop-off are more of a bust because of canceled flights.

“I checked at home an hour-and-a-half ago and it said it was on time,” Terri Morgan, another passenger whose flight was canceled, said. “I drive out here and my husband drops me off and found it was totally canceled.”

Spirit canceled hundreds of fights nationwide. The Antonini family was supposed to fly their daughter back to college in California. Instead, they’re reboarding a shuttle bus to take them back to their hotel.

“We planned so this didn’t happen,” Shirley Antonini said. “We planned so far in advance making sure. Here are printouts and everything, and to get the email two hours before that they completely canceled was shocking.”