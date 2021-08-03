PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s another bad day for passengers on Spirit Airlines. The company canceled more flights as they try to fix what they are calling “operational challenges.”
“We were supposed to fly out on Spirit Airlines today at 8 a.m.,” Angelique Antonini, a passenger whose flight was canceled, said. “Unfortunately, our flight was canceled.”READ MORE: COVID In PA: No New Restrictions In Philadelphia As COVID-19 Cases Rising, But 'Nothing Is Off The Table'
It’s becoming a common occurrence for passengers on Spirit Airlines. The hustle and bustle at the airport drop-off are more of a bust because of canceled flights.
“I checked at home an hour-and-a-half ago and it said it was on time,” Terri Morgan, another passenger whose flight was canceled, said. “I drive out here and my husband drops me off and found it was totally canceled.”
Spirit canceled hundreds of fights nationwide. The Antonini family was supposed to fly their daughter back to college in California. Instead, they’re reboarding a shuttle bus to take them back to their hotel.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Lottery To Increase Powerball Drawings To 3 Nights A Week
“We planned so this didn’t happen,” Shirley Antonini said. “We planned so far in advance making sure. Here are printouts and everything, and to get the email two hours before that they completely canceled was shocking.”
Spirit says they are working as fast as possible to fix the problem so they can get people to where they need to be.
In a statement Tuesday morning, a Spirit spokesman said the airline is working to find solutions to what they are calling “Operational Challenges.” On Monday, they denied rumors that the cancellations were due to a pilot strike.
I think a lot of people are devastated, they are really devastated,” Antonini said. “And, I always liked Spirit. I’m very disappointed that they would do this to the people.”MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Are We Any Closer To Another Relief Payment?
The airline also canceled multiple flights at Atlantic City Airport.