By CBS3 Staff
Princeton News

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – Flames broke out at a library at Princeton University. Chopper 3 was over the two-alarm fire at Princeton Theological Seminary Library. The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews say they’re working to battle heavy flames on the roof.

No injuries were reported.

