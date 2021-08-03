PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local officials are reacting to the summer surge of COVID-19 as substantial transmission levels are now widespread in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. This means everyone should be wearing masks inside public locations, regardless of vaccination status, according to federal and local recommendations.
There are no new restrictions coming from Philadelphia officials as of Tuesday morning, but Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Bettigole says it is a fluid situation and nothing is off the table.
Philadelphia has seen a steady increase of COVID-19 cases now driven by the more contagious Delta variant, hospital rates are also up.
But, Bettigole said the city is not considering new mandates to require vaccinations or masking.
She says the case increases are happening mainly in low-income neighborhoods, where vaccination rates are low. It’s also on the rise among younger people between the ages of 20 to 34.
There is now a new big emphasis to get more people vaccinated.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for continuing coverage as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
