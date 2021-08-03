Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Injured In Hit-And-Run In Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An off-duty Philadelphia Police officer was injured in a hit-and-run in Hunting Park. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Roosevelt Boulevard and Old York Road.Large Flames Shoot Through Roof Of Princeton University's Theological Seminary Library
Police say the officer had just gotten off work and was riding his motorcycle home when he was struck by a gray SUV.
“No further description because the off-duty officer was knocked into the air, knocked off his bike, so he didn’t get a good look at this vehicle that hit him, but the vehicle then left the scene which is a crime,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The officer broke his leg in the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators say they’ll check surveillance footage to help track down the hit-and-run driver.