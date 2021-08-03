PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As gun violence continues to surge across Philadelphia, the city is hosting more than 300 National Night Out events Tuesday, hoping it will build trust with police and help stop the bloodshed. The goal of National Night Out is to improve police-community relations.

Families and police are coming together at a parking lot by the Lowe’s and ShopRite at 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue.

This event means a lot to the community in West Philadelphia because of all the civil unrest from last year.

“We want everyone to know this is the Philadelphia we know and love,” one man said.

Families are coming out in droves to the parking lot at 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue in West Philadelphia for National Night Out.

“The best part about National Night Out is it brings people together,” a man said.

“We want to make sure that the community can rely on us the same way that we can rely on the community,” Philadelphia Polic Capt. Robert McKeever said.

The business corridor here looks much different now than it did last year.

The ShopRite was looted for 15 straight hours back in June 2020, leaving so much destruction behind. The Lowe’s was also ransacked.

Now, both have since reopened.

“We definitely don’t want to see anybody looting their own neighborhood and having people from the outside loot their own neighborhood,” resident Dennis Lee said.

Jeff Brown runs the ShopRite that was looted.

“The year was difficult, but the one optimistic thing, the police are going to be here tonight and they’re going to be working hand-in-hand with the community,” he said.

Some neighbors point out better police-community relations are needed as the city faces a record homicide rate.

“Hopefully, people can put the guns down because that’s what we need,” resident Azor Baker said.

“We’re trying to get kids to not be in the streets and be all around the bad, the violence and everything. We want them to know, come here, have fun, free food, giveaways,” resident Tyler Handford said.

Police hope events like National Night Out build trust within neighborhoods to help stop the violence.

“At the end of the day, we all work and live in the same neighborhoods so we got to make sure we can rely on one another,” McKeever said.

Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to stop by for National Night Out in West Philadelphia. The event here goes until 8:30 p.m.

Police say there are more than 300 National Night Out events across Philadelphia. Click here to see a list of events in our area.