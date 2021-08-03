PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is adding a third drawing night for the Powerball. Powerball players will soon get the chance to win the jackpot on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Mondays.
The drawing change will go into effect on Monday, August 23.
“This change will help us give our players exactly what they’ve told us they want — larger, faster-growing jackpots,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We’re also reminding our players that every ticket sold helps us generate money for the senior programs that older Pennsylvanians rely upon each and every day.”
Lottery players will also have the chance to add a new feature called "Double Play" to their Powerball ticket purchase.
Double Play is a new optional feature that will give players another chance to win with their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing that will have a top cash prize of $10 million.
The option costs an extra $1 to play and will also begin on the Monday, Aug. 23 drawing.