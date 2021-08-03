GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — People on the internet are fawning over a pair of Washington Township Police Department officers who made an animal rescue this week.
According to the department, Officers Jake Bentsen and Vince Cicatiello went to a call in Whitman Square about a baby deer. The fawn was stuck in a fenced-in yard for more than six hours.READ MORE: Man, 3 Young Girls Killed In Westville Crash Were Not Wearing Seatbelts, Police Say
“The fawn was repeatedly running into the fence calling for her mother,” the department said.READ MORE: Pennsylvania GOP Senator Hopes To Issue Election Subpoenas Within 2 Weeks
In the video, the officers scooped up the baby deer and returned it to nature.MORE NEWS: Bridge Repairs Delay Full Reopening Of Martin Luther King Drive
The adorable rescue warmed many hearts on Facebook.