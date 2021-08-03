PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is National Night Out, an event that aims to improve police-community relations. Take a look at some of the events planned throughout our area:

Philadelphia National Night Out

WHO: Flyers Mascot Gritty joins police and community in Wynnewood to prevent crime, make the neighborhood safe and celebrate National Night Out

WHERE: 50 E. Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood, PA 19096

WHEN: Tuesday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Mayor Kenney to Participate in National Night Out Event in the 19th Police District. The Mayor will join the Philadelphia Police Department and members of the community for an event promoting community engagement and public safety.

WHERE: Lowes Parking Lot, 1500 N 50th St., Philadelphia, PA.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 3 at 6:30 p.m.

WHO: Mayor Kenney to Participate in National Night Out Event in the 39th Police District. The Mayor will join the Philadelphia Police Department and community members for an event promoting community engagement and public safety.

WHERE: Zion Baptist Church, 3600 N Broad St., Philadelphia, PA.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Come Out With The 39th District Community Team For National Night Out Hosted By Zion Baptist Church

WHERE: Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia, 3600 N. Broad Street

WHEN: August 3, 2021 6-8 pm

Bucks County National Night Out

WHO: Bensalem Police: Come check out our “Behind Closed Doors” Educational trailer. Bensalem Police K9 demonstration. Vehicle Displays – Police Crime Scene truck, Command Post, motorcycles, patrol cars, SWAT truck, police drone and helicopter Copsicle Ice-Cream Bus. Light refreshments will be served

WHERE: 2400 Byberry Road – Township Pavilion

WHEN: Tuesday, August 3, 2021 6:30PM – 8:30PM

Delaware County National Night Out

WHO: National Night Out Returns to Upper Darby. Mayor Barbarann Keffer is co-hosting a National Night Out event with the Upper Darby Police Department and the Upper Darby Fire Department. National Night Out is an annual event that was created to foster connections between community residents and police, fire, and emergency services personnel. Tuesday’s family-friendly event will feature games and activities, safety demonstrations, free food, and giveaways. The JeffSTAT helicopter from Jefferson Hospital will be landing for a demonstration at 6 p.m.

WHERE: 69th Street Recreation Area, 521 69th Street, Upper Darby, PA 19082

WHEN: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County National Night Out

WHO: Lansdale National Night Out

WHERE: Lansdale Borough Hall, 1 Vine St., Lansdale, PA 19446

WHEN: Tuesday, August 3, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHO: Hatboro National Night Out

WHERE: Miller Meadow, Located across from 414 S. York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040

WHEN: Friday, August 13, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHO: Marlborough National Night Out

WHERE: St. John’s Church, 3104 Main Street, Green Lane, PA 18054

WHEN: Saturday, August 14, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Jersey National Night Out

WHO: CCPD Metro celebrates National Night Out in Farnham Park. The Camden County Police Department will participate in National Night Out, an annual summer event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watches. Camden County Police Department officers, city and county officials, and neighborhood residents will be on hand for an evening of family fun, music and a movie in the park. This is an opportunity for police officers to build bonds within the neighborhood and enjoy some summer fun. The Camden County Health Department will also be on hand distributing COVID-19 vaccines to members of the community.

WHERE: Farnham Park (Camden High Park) – 1648 Baird Blvd. Camden, NJ

WHEN: August 3, 2021 at 5 p.m

WHO: Berlin Police Department is at Berlin Mart. Come join us to meet your local Public Safety Officials, as well as local vendors, businesses and neighbors! We will have, over 40 vendors, two bounce slides, a petting zoo, food truck & food vendors, live music, DJ, car show with awards, public safety display and DEMO, K9 Radko DEMO, JeffSTAT Helicopter Display and landing, beer garden and corn hole & games.

WHERE: Berlin Farmer’s Market – Parking will be strictly on the Clementon Road entrances of the Berlin Farmer’s Market. No entrance will be gained via Park Drive and there will be no parking on Park Drive whatsoever.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 3, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.