PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plans to reopen all of Martin Luther King Drive to vehicles have hit a last-minute roadblock. Drivers were supposed to return to the road between Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval on Wednesday.
But instead, they’ll only be able to go as far as Sweetbriar Drive because the MLK Bridge needs to be repaired.
Vehicles can go on the stretch that is reopening at 5 p.m. Wednesday, but we’re told the repairs to the bridge will not be finished until 2024.
The road has been closed to drivers since the start of the pandemic, giving runners and bicyclists more room to roam.