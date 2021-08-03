CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Princeton News

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in Princeton. The flames broke out at Lenox House, just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

That’s a building used primarily for offices on the campus of Princeton Theological Seminary Library.

READ MORE: Report: Sixers Sign Center Andre Drummond To 1-Year Deal

The building was empty at the time.

 

No one was injured.

READ MORE: CDC Says There's 'Substantial' Level Of COVID-19 Transmission In Parts Of Pennsylvania, Delaware And New Jersey Region

The seminary is not affiliated with Princeton University.

MORE NEWS: Delaware Police: Man Charged After Crash, Trooper Assault

 