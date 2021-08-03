PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in Princeton. The flames broke out at Lenox House, just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
That's a building used primarily for offices on the campus of Princeton Theological Seminary Library.
The building was empty at the time.
No one was injured.
BREAKING: We have #CHOPPER3 live on scene with @aerialnewsbert as the aerial photog for this 2-Alarm building fire in #Princeton. RT-206 remains CLOSED in both directions between Elm Rd and RT-27 with detours in place. Watch @CBSPhilly for more information. pic.twitter.com/fY0FRcilxI
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 3, 2021
The seminary is not affiliated with Princeton University.