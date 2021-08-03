PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department will hold a virtual briefing to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s response. Cheryl Bettigole, Acting Health Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, will hold the briefing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
