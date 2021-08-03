PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A landmark study by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia shows that type 2 diabetes is more severe for children than adults. Researchers say diagnosed children or adolescents have a high risk of developing serious health problems by early adulthood.
The complications range from high blood pressure to kidney and eye disease.
Researchers say 60% of study participants developed at least one complication by early adulthood. Nearly one-third had two or more complications.
The researchers say it’s important to treat the disease aggressively and early, ideally at the pre-diabetic stage.