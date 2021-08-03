CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The boardwalk in Cape May County is booming again with visitors and customers, bringing shops, restaurants and amusement parks out of the red. However, the spike comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts the county in the red for its COVID transmission rates.

The shore was bustling Tuesday, with visitors enjoying the sun and waves.

“I think everybody is good, just wants to get out and enjoy the nice weather,” Stephen Smith from North Philadelphia said.

The CDC announced this week parts of the tri-state area had ‘substantial’ transmission numbers. Cape May County has the highest rate in all of South Jersey and the Delaware Valley.

When asked if they feel safe at the shore, some visitors didn’t seem worried at all.

“No, listen – if you can survive in Philadelphia, then I look at this is nothing,”

One business, Morey’s Pier, tells CBS3 business is back to its levels before the pandemic, and they’re hoping for a strong finish to the season.

Christine Vitali, who spends every summer in Sea Isle City with her family, says seeing people out and spending money at businesses is a good sign.

“I got vaccinated, COVID almost killed me,” she tells CBS3, adding, “But life goes on, you gotta start living.”