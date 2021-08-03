At Least 29 Shots Fired In Deadly Shooting In Allentown, Police Say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Allentown are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened on the 1900 block of East Fairmont Street.Large Flames Shoot Through Roof Of Princeton University's Theological Seminary Library
Police say at least 29 shots were fired.
The coroner was called to the scene.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence.
No arrests have been made.