CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Allentown News, Local

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Allentown are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened on the 1900 block of East Fairmont Street.

At Least 29 Shots Fired In Deadly Shooting In Allentown, Police Say

READ MORE: Large Flames Shoot Through Roof Of Princeton University's Theological Seminary Library

Police say at least 29 shots were fired.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Body Of Missing 26-Year-Old Casey Johnston Recovered, Believed To Have Been Killed In Crash, Authorities Say

The coroner was called to the scene.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence.

MORE NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: Casey Johnston's Parents Speaks Out After Missing Daughter's Body Found

No arrests have been made.