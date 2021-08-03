Trenton, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters rushed to battle a fire in an abandoned warehouse in Trenton, New Jersey. The flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Emory Avenue and Hudson Street.Large Flames Shoot Through Roof Of Princeton University's Theological Seminary Library
Crews arrived and found a fire on the roof.
The fire quickly grew to two alarms.
No injuries were reported.
Officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.