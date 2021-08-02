PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spirit Airlines says it’s working around the clock to get back on track after canceling some flights over the weekend and Monday. That includes some flights between Philadelphia International Airport and Orlando, San Juan, Cancun and Detroit.
Passengers CBS3 spoke with said they were frustrated, including a man trying to get to Cancun.
"Luckily, we just booked with another airline to get out of here tomorrow," Jeff Donohue said.
Spirit blames "a series of weather and operational challenges" for the cancellations.
The airline tells Eyewitness News reports of a strike are 100% false.