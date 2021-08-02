TRENTON, N.J (CBS) — New Jersey is requiring all employees in “certain” healthcare facilities and other high-risk congregate settings to have the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested regularly. Full compliance is required by Sept. 7, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.
Employees who are not fully vaccinated must undergo regular testing at a minimum of once to twice a week. See the list below for where the vaccination mandate is applicable.READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Body Of Missing 26-Year-Old Casey Johnston Recovered, Believed To Have Been Killed In Crash, Authorities Say
The vaccination mandate is applicable to the following employers:
☑️Ancora Psychiatric Hospital
☑️Ann Klein Forensic Center
☑️Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital
☑️Trenton Psychiatric Hospital
☑️Paramus Veterans Memorial Home
☑️Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home pic.twitter.com/r2h1Kh1Qpe
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 2, 2021
Murphy says private-sector employers may implement a more “rigorous” mandate.
“Our mandate is the floor,” Murphy said. “If we do not see significant increases in vaccination rates among the employees in these settings, we are ready and willing to require all staff to be vaccinated as a condition of their employment.”
“The spread of the Delta variant is no longer something that we can look at casually,” Murphy said. “The surest way to end this pandemic is through vaccination.”