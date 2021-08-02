CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J (CBS) — New Jersey officials are expected to provide a COVID-19 update, Monday afternoon. The press conference will be at 1 p.m and streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: Coronavirus briefing
  • Who: Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Ed Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan
  • When: Monday, August 2
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

