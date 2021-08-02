PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz just can’t seem to escape Nick Foles’ shadow. After it was announced the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback would miss five to 12 weeks with a foot injury, many immediately looked to Foles as a potential successor.

It worked once, right?

Foles is currently toiling away in Chicago, trapped behind veteran Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields. There’s no future for him in Chicago.

So naturally, Foles was asked Monday about a potential reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis after the Wentz news broke.

“Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time. He understands me as a player, he understands me as a person. But I haven’t had any talks with him. I’m a Chicago Bear right now but he knows me. Y’all watched the 2017 season and the playoffs where he changed the offense and built it around me and y’all saw what happened,” Foles said.

A fired up Nick Foles talks about Frank Reich, Carson Wentz, what he wants in a trade, and more. Foles: "The version of me right now is much better than the version that played in the Super Bowl … Put that through your mind." This is worth the watch…pic.twitter.com/zVpsluax2l — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 2, 2021 READ MORE: Pennsylvania Lottery Generates $1.3 Billion In Sales To Benefit Seniors

What happened was Foles, after Wentz was injured, led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history, outdueling Tom Brady and the Patriots to win Super Bowl MVP.

But it was something else Foles said that is catching social media’s attention.

“I’m 32, I feel great. The version of me right now is much better than the version of me that played in the Super Bowl, I’ll tell you that. And I’m confident in that so put that through your mind. I know that,” Foles said.

Um, what?

The same Foles who washed out of Jacksonville after signing a massive contract and is now wasting away in Chicago is better now than the Super Bowl 52 MVP version?

You gotta admire the confidence.

Hopefully, Foles will have a chance to back up that statement — either in Indianapolis or somewhere else.