Man Cleaning Gun, Shoots And Kills 22-Year-Old Girlfriend In Bustleton, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tragic accident in Philadelphia’s Bustleton neighborhood. Police say a man cleaning his gun, accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Clark Street near Murray Street.

Police say the 22-year-old man was cleaning his gun inside of the home, when the gun discharged, shooting the man’s 22-year-old girlfriend in the neck.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.