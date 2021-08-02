PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 is proud to present HoagieNation, featuring Philly’s own Hall & Oates! Join Ukee Washington and Jessica Kartalija this Saturday, Aug. 7, at TD Pavilion at the Mann!
There will be special guests: Squeeze, Kool and the Gang and much more!
It's the perfect Philly combination: CBS3, live music, and hoagies!
You can get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.