PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The USWNT fell short of playing for a gold medal in Tokyo Monday after a crushing 1-0 loss to Canada in the semifinals. Following the loss, New Jersey native Carli Lloyd was out on the field running sprints, alone — showing a sign of true leadership for young soccer players and athletes.

Lloyd was caught running the sprints in the background as teammate Megan Rapinoe was being interviewed following the game — and fans took to social media to let her know she is a true champion.

The 39-year-old has been clutch in so many critical moments for the USWNT, but failed to connect against Canada on Monday. Lloyd had a look in the 86th minute with the U.S. trailing 1-0, but her header hit the crossbar.

This is the second straight Olympics that the U.S. failed to reach the gold medal game.

“I never wish time away, but I can’t wait to tell my daughter when she’s older about players like @CarliLloyd. This is how a champion handles a crushing loss,” Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted.

“This is what a difference-maker looks like. A relentless teammate who leads by example! Thank you for being an inspiration and role model for so many athletes @CarliLloyd,” The Winning Difference tweeted.

“My favorite leadership quote has long been from Anson Dorrance about finding Mia Hamm running alone: ‘The vision of a champion is someone who is bent over, drenched in sweat, at the point of exhaustion when nobody else is watching.’ I’ll always appreciate the leaders on @USWNT,” Emily Halstead tweeted.

The U.S. lost starting goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher when she came down awkwardly after going up for the ball around the 20th minute. Trainers attended to her for some five minutes as backup Adrianna Franch warmed up on the sideline.

Naeher tried to stay in the game, but in the 30th minute was subbed out for Franch.

She played a key role in the team’s victory over the Dutch in the quarterfinals, recording a penalty save during regulation and two more in the shootout.

Naeher was on crutches following the semifinals’ loss.

It is possible this could be Lloyd’s last Olympic appearance.

“That is leadership! Get the bronze @CarliLloyd, you’ve had one heck of a career,” Stephen R. Bell tweeted.

The U.S. will play the loser of Sweden-Australia for the bronze medal on Thursday. The winner of that match will go on to play for the gold medal against Canada on Friday.

The Associated Press and CBS3’s Alyssa Adams contributed to this report.