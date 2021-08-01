Man Shot During Apparent Attempted Robbery Near ATM In Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An apparent robbery attempt ended with a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened near an ATM at the Express Fuel and Food Mart on the 6300 block of Frankford Avenue in Mayfair, around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.CBS3 Pet Project: Are You Treating Your Pet Like A Human?
A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg.READ MORE: Sources: Missing Bucks County Woman Casey Johnston's Car Found In Northeast Philadelphia
So far, no arrests.MORE NEWS: Police: Man Found Shot Dead In Trenton
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.