PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The body found during the search for missing Bucks County woman, Casey Johnston, matches the description of the 26-year-old, according to the Lower Southampton Township Police Department. During a press conference Sunday, Chief of Police Ted Krimmel said the body matched the description of and is believed to be Johnston.

“I feel pretty comfortable it is her,” Krimmel said.

Krimmel says the body was about half a mile from the car’s location. Officials taped off a wooded area, near the intersection of Townsend and Southampton Roads, after a body was located on Sunday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation shows Johnston, while driving on Woodhaven Road, crashed the car.

“It appears she didn’t negotiate the curve properly,” Chief Krimmel says, adding, “She went down to the culvert went airborne up and over the guardrail and she crashed into a tree about 30 feet into the air.”

Police believe she was ejected from the vehicle through the sunroof during the fall.

Flooding on July 12 may have played a part in her body being moved into a nearby creek, the chief said. No foul play is suspected.

The body was found near the area where authorities located her car on Saturday afternoon. Chief Krimmel says private investigator Kevin Ryan, who was hired by the Johnston family, was conducting an aerial search and spotted the vehicle. Authorities located the silver Ford Focus.

The 26-year-old, from Lower Southampton, was last seen three weeks ago in Philadelphia’s Chinatown section.

CBS3 spoke with the Johnston family after the discovery. They are asking for privacy at this time but thanked everyone who shared photos and information about Johnston during the search.