PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources confirm to Eyewitness News the body of missing Bucks County woman, Casey Johnston, has been found. Officials taped off a wooded area, near the intersection of Townsend and Southampton Roads, after a body was located on Sunday afternoon.
The body was found near the area where authorities located her car on Saturday afternoon.
Sources confirm to CBS3 the body that was found is Johnston.
— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) August 1, 2021
Investigators, including a private detective, were conducting an aerial search earlier Saturday when the car was spotted.
The 26-year-old, from Lower Southampton, was last seen three weeks ago in Philadelphia's Chinatown section.
