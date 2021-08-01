BREAKINGBody Of Missing 26-Year-Old Casey Johnston Found Near Area Where Car Was Located, Sources Say
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Casey Johnston, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources confirm to Eyewitness News the body of missing Bucks County woman, Casey Johnston, has been found. Officials taped off a wooded area, near the intersection of Townsend and Southampton Roads, after a body was located on Sunday afternoon.

The body was found near the area where authorities located her car on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Gibson Excels In Phils Debut; Realmuto, Harper Pound Pirates

Sources confirm to CBS3 the body that was found is Johnston.

Investigators, including a private detective, were conducting an aerial search earlier Saturday when the car was spotted.

The 26-year-old, from Lower Southampton, was last seen three weeks ago in Philadelphia’s Chinatown section.

MORE NEWS: Missing Bucks County Woman Casey Johnston's Car Found In Northeast Philadelphia

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with CB3 on-air and online for the latest.