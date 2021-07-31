ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters, loved ones and strangers from across the area paid their respects to Thomas Royds Saturday morning following his tragic death in the line of duty.
A viewing for Royds was held at the Lower Merion High School in Ardmore.
Friends, family, and community members honored him with a processional afterward. The community remembered the firefighter last week as officials moved his body from Montgomery County.
Royds died July 24 when he was hit and killed while responding to a car crash on Schuylkill Expressway. The crash injured two other firefighters and a Pennsylvania State Trooper.
The driver, Jacqueline Walker, was under the influence at the time of the collision, authorities say. An arrest affidavit details the 63-year-old dumping out a bottle of rum after the crash. The document says she was mixing drinks behind the wheel.
Walker faces a vehicular homicide charge.
Royds was filling in for another firefighter on the morning he was killed. He leaves behind a wife and three children.