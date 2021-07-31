PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and a 17-year-old are in critical condition after Philadelphia Police say they were shot multiple times Saturday evening.
The department says the shooting happened in the 5800 block of Pentridge Street, which is near Cobbs Creek Park.
According to police, the 67-year-old man was shot once in the neck and twice in the head. Emergency personnel took him to the hospital.
The 17-year-old was shot once in the chest and once in the stomach. Emergency crews also took him to the hospital.
Both are in critical condition.
Police continue to investigate.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.