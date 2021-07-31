SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — There is nothing like a family vacation down at the Jersey Shore — long beach days, pizza dinners and lots of quality time with loved ones. A family from Roxborough celebrated a special year for their family crabbing tradition on Saturday morning.

The Boyle family has been holding a family crabbing trip for 50 years.

Crabbing was a way for Gerry Boyle to keep his three children, 7, 8 and 9, busy and out of the house while on vacation back in 1970. And now, it’s a day that four generations, and 53 people, look forward to every year.

“It started with three kids in the house, ages 7, 8 and 9,” Gerry Boyle said. “It was something we wanted to do to get the kids out of the house.”

The first time the Boyle’s went crabbing was in Ocean City, New Jersey, but as the family grew, so did the number of boats they needed. So, the family now meets at Larsen’s Marina in Sea Isle City, rents a number of pontoon boats, and heads out for a fun-filled family morning.

From the organized chaos to the tales of who caught the biggest crab, the memories are endless. But, there is one thing that is always fun to look forward to.

Who will kiss the frozen bait? Any first-timers kiss the frozen bait.

At the end of the trip, all the crabs are brought back to the house and they have a big family feast.

“We keep the catch, we have a feast of spaghetti and crabs, garlic bread, Maryland Crab soup, wine from a local winery and a pinch of fun,” Mike Swider said.

Most importantly, this family tradition brings together a large family for some quality time making unforgettable memories.

“It gets our large family together and that’s what we all strive for, family time and having fun,” Gerry said.