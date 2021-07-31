HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants the General Assembly to ask their constituents to get vaccinated as the commonwealth faces a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

In a letter dated July 29, Wolf wrote the state is eighth in the number of first COVID vaccine doses administered. The state recently announced a campaign to text residents who missed their second doses. The governor also writes the state is 45th in the country for new cases.

However, the numbers are still frightening, Wolf says.

“Unfortunately, the rising tide of the Delta variant is lifting case numbers in all states, and Pennsylvania is no exception – our statewide 7-day average daily caseload has nearly quadrupled in just three weeks,” he wrote in the letter.

The governor tells General Assembly members the time is now to stop this trend in the Keystone State before it is too late.

“We are at a pivotal moment in this pandemic – a moment that has already passed in states like Arkansas, Missouri, and Louisiana – where we can either stand by as COVID evolves into a disease that hospitalizes people at rates rivaling the COVID we knew in 2020, or we can redouble our vaccination efforts and work together to protect the progress we have made and avoid the consequences of widespread infection,” he said.

The letter wraps up by asking lawmakers to talk to their unvaccinated constituents in person or even on social media.

The letter in its entirety can be viewed here.