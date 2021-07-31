CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Philadelphia Police say he was shot six times in Nicetown.

The department says they got the call around 12:20 p.m. after the victim was taken to a hospital.

The victim arrived in a private vehicle, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of North 15th Street.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.