PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly acquired some much-needed pitching help. The Phillies are acquiring starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and closer/reliever Ian Kennedy from the Texas Rangers, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the Phillies are trading Spencer Howard and two other prospects to Texas.

Spencer Howard is going to the Rangers in the deal for Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy, sources tell ESPN. He’ll be joined by two other prospects going from Philadelphia to Texas. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury, the Phillies are also getting pitching prospect Hans Crouse from the Rangers. Crouse was a second-round pick in 2017. One of the two other prospects going to Texas is Kevin Gowdy, a former second-round pick, according to Salisbury.

The other prospect going to Texas is Josh Gessner, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Gibson, 33, made the American League All-Star team this season amid a career year, posting a 2.87 ERA over 113 innings. He’s a groundball pitcher who has one more year left on his contract at $7 million.

Kennedy, 36, is a former starter turned reliever who has 16 saves in 17 opportunities this season with a 2.51 ERA.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com, CBSN Philly and CBS3 on-air for the latest on this developing story.