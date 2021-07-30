PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have acquired some much-needed pitching help and brought back a familiar face. The Phillies acquired starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and closer/reliever Ian Kennedy from the Rangers and shortstop Freddy Galvis from the Orioles before Friday’s MLB trade deadline.

The Phils also acquired pitcher Hans Crouse, a 2017 second-round pick, and cash from the Rangers.

The Gibson-Kennedy trade saw Philadelphia trade Spencer Howard, Kyle Gowdy and Josh Gessner Texas.

The Phillies have acquired right-handed pitchers Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy and Hans Crouse along with cash considerations from the Texas Rangers in exchange for right-handed pitchers Spencer Howard, Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessner. pic.twitter.com/9PTbzANO9K — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 30, 2021

The Phils sent pitcher Tyler Burch to Baltimore for Galvis.

Gibson, 33, made the American League All-Star team this season amid a career year, posting a 2.87 ERA over 113 innings. He’s a groundball pitcher who has one more year left on his contract at $7 million.

Kennedy is a former starter turned reliever who has 16 saves in 17 opportunities this season with a 2.51 ERA. The 36-year-old is a free agent after this season.

Howard was previously regarded as the Phillies’ top pitching prospect. The 25-year-old has a 5.72 ERA in 11 games and seven starts with the Phils this season, but his role with the team constantly changed from starter to reliever to starter. Howard was a second-round pick in 2017.

The Phillies have acquired infielder Freddy Galvis and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Burch. Welcome home, Freddy! pic.twitter.com/5wGM7e9fCz — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 30, 2021

Galvis, who’s currently injured, came up to the majors with the Phillies and spent six seasons in Philadelphia.

This season, his first in Baltimore, the 31-year-old Galvis has nine homers and 26 RBIs in 72 games with a .720 OPS.

The Phils also acquired left-handed pitcher Braeden Ogle from the Pirates for catcher Abrahan Gutierrez on Friday.