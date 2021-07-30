KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Longwood Gardens is closed to visitors after a crash Thursday afternoon. You can see the damage on the east side of the visitor center at Longwood Gardens.
In a statement, Longwood Gardens said a single tanker truck crashed into and breached a wall.
Two staff members suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
No guests were injured.
Longwood Gardens said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Longwood Gardens will close to visitors until Aug. 4. It will be issuing refunds for tickets already purchased.