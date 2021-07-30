CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The surging number of COVID-19 cases in Florida is affecting minor league baseball in the state as a pair of games involving the Philadelphia Phillies organization will not be played on Friday.
Class A Clearwater announced that Friday night's home game with Fort Myers has been postponed to "allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Threshers organization."
Tonight's game between the Threshers and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/KPnzvMsrrU
— Clearwater Threshers Baseball (@Threshers) July 30, 2021
The rookie-level Florida Complex League game between the Phillies and the Tigers East also scheduled for Friday in Clearwater was listed as canceled due to COVID-19.
The nearby Class A Tampa Tarpons have placed five players on the COVID-19 list over the past week but have been able to continue playing. They are part of the New York Yankees organization.
