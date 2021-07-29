PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local hospital in Philadelphia has once again been recognized on the national level for its care. Wills Eye, located in Center City, has been named as the best eye hospital in the country for adult specialty care, according to a survey from U.S. News & World Report. It’s the 32nd consecutive year Wills Eye has earned one of the top rankings.

“It is not only an honor to once again be recognized as one of the best hospitals in the nation, but also a true testament to the outstanding work performed day-in day-out by the exceptional faculty and staff at Wills Eye. This year has been a tumultuous one and despite having to pivot in many ways, we stayed absolutely true to our commitment to excellent patient care, quality, safety and best outcomes,” said Julia A. Haller, MD, Ophthalmologist-in-Chief and William Tasman, MD, Endowed Chair, Wills Eye Hospital; Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, in a statement.

In order to be nationally ranked in a specialty, hospitals must excel at caring for medically complex patients. U.S. News & World Report generates hospital rankings by evaluating data on nearly 5,000 hospitals, including the expert opinion of surveyed physicians from across the country.

Wills Eye was established in 1832 as the first hospital specializing in eye care. The hospital has been consistently ranked as one of the top places to get ophthalmology care since the U.S. News & World Report began.