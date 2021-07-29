PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – University of Pennsylvania Hospital-Penn Presbyterian has been ranked as the 13th best hospital in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals Honor Roll survey. The Best Hospital Honor Roll highlights 20 hospitals that excel across most or all types of treatment evaluated by U.S. News.
U.S. News also ranked the University of Penn fairly high in other categories.
The hospital ranked 12th nationally in adult specialties and the No. 1 hospital in Pennsylvania.
The University of Penn was established in 1874 as the nation’s first teaching hospital. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center was founded in 1871 and merged with the University of Pennsylvania Health System in 1995.