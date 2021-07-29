CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A large and dangerous tornado was confirmed near New Hope, Bucks County, moved on the ground near Washington Crossing and is heading toward Trenton, New Jersey, at 25 mph.

Tornado warnings are active for southeastern Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia and parts of northwestern Burlington County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, and Middlesex County in New Jersey until 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service says they’re very concerned about the Trenton metropolitan area.

Thousands of customers — at least 2,400 homes — in Bucks County are without power.

Earlier Thursday, a tornado watch was put into effect for most of the Philadelphia region until 9 p.m.

