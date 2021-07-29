BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A large and dangerous tornado was confirmed near New Hope, Bucks County, moved on the ground near Washington Crossing and is heading toward Trenton, New Jersey, at 25 mph.

Tornado warnings are active for southeastern Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia and parts of northwestern Burlington County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, and Middlesex County in New Jersey until 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service says they’re very concerned about the Trenton metropolitan area.

THIS IS A PATICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION! If you are in the path of this tornado, take shelter now! https://t.co/UOH0DYc1rW — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 29, 2021

Thousands of customers — at least 2,400 homes — in Bucks County are without power.

Earlier Thursday, a tornado watch was put into effect for most of the Philadelphia region until 9 p.m.

