PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Southeastern Pennsylvania, all of South Jersey and Delaware are under an enhanced risk for severe weather on Thursday. Lehigh, Carbon and Monroe counties are under a slight risk.
It will be cloudy and humid with a few showers and isolated thundershowers expected to develop later this morning. Showers and storms will likely develop ahead of a strong cold front that will work its way through the region from west to east.READ MORE: Wills Eye Hospital Voted One Of America's Best Eye Hospitals
The cold front is expected to move in during the late afternoon and evening leading to the threat of damaging straight-line winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado.READ MORE: Upper Darby Police Searching For Missing 10-Year-Old Kasim Paige
Skies clear tonight and much drier air on the backside of the front will cause humidity values to plummet.
This will make for beautiful weather Friday and Saturday. Both days will feature sunny skies, atypically low humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80’s.MORE NEWS: Violent Crash Closes Route 38 In Maple Shade
Rain chances return Sunday for the start of August. The first week of August, temperatures are trending cooler with highs in the low 80’s and several chances of rain.