PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is helping to fund community violence prevention programs. The new city budget sets aside $2 million for those community groups.
The city will spend $2 million more on oversight and administrative support.
Council President Darrell Clarke said it's an important step to curb violence.
"We want to focus on today on the one thing we're moving ahead on to those organizations that have waited way too long for serious resources to be made available to put them in a better position to deal with the serious work out in the neighborhoods, on the ground," Clarke said.
The city plans to begin the process to apply for funding next month.