PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in North Philadelphia has left two men in critical condition. Police said the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Diamond Street.
Authorities said a 28-year-old man was shot four times throughout his body, and another 28-year-old man was shot twice in his hands and also suffered a graze wound to the back of his head.
Both victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, police said.
So far, police said there are no arrests.
Police continue to investigate the double shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.