READING, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say a mother and two children are in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters rushed to a two-alarm fire in Reading Thursday.
The fire broke out on the 900 block of Muhlenberg Street just after 10:30 a.m.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Tornado Watch For Region In Effect As Potential Severe Weather Returns
The Reading Fire Department says a mother and her two children are in critical condition.READ MORE: South Jersey Counties Partner With Local School Districts To Hold Vaccination Events For Students Ahead Of School Year
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran issued the following statement, “As you may be aware, an incident involving a serious fire has happened at 900 block of Muhlenberg Street. I am asking everyone to please keep this family and the First Responders in your prayers and thoughts as they navigate this emergency. We all appreciate it.”
No further information is available at this time.MORE NEWS: Eviction Moratorium Update: With CDC Extension Unlikely, What Will Happen To Renters?
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.