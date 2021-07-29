Upper Darby Police Searching For Missing 10-Year-Old Kasim Paige

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Kasim Paige, Local, Upper Darby News

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police need your help finding a missing little boy from Upper Darby. Police say 10-year-old Kasim Paige was last seen leaving his home Wednesday night on the 7200 block of Sellers Avenue after an argument with his sister.

He left wearing a tan-colored shirt with “Slam Dunk” written on the front, red and black Adidas sneakers, and gray shorts.

His foster mother says Kasim likes to ride SEPTA buses and trains.

Call 911 if you see him.