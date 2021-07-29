CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Kasim Paige, Local, Upper Darby News

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Good news! A missing little boy from Upper Darby has been located.

Police say 10-year-old Kasim Paige has been last seen leaving his home Wednesday night on the 7200 block of Sellers Avenue after an argument with his sister.

He left wearing a tan-colored shirt with “Slam Dunk” written on the front, red and black Adidas sneakers, and gray shorts.

His foster mother says Kasim likes to ride SEPTA buses and trains.