UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Good news! A missing little boy from Upper Darby has been located.
Police say 10-year-old Kasim Paige has been last seen leaving his home Wednesday night on the 7200 block of Sellers Avenue after an argument with his sister.
He left wearing a tan-colored shirt with "Slam Dunk" written on the front, red and black Adidas sneakers, and gray shorts.
His foster mother says Kasim likes to ride SEPTA buses and trains.