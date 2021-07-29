READING, Pa. (CBS) — Eyewitness News is following breaking news from Berks County. Firefighters rushed to a two-alarm house fire in Reading Thursday morning.
The fire broke out on the 900 block of Muhlenberg Street just after 10:30 a.m.
CBS3 is told firefighters got three people out of the house.
No word on their injuries at this time.
