By CBS3 Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials will provide a COVID-19 update on efforts to get more Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated. Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson will hold a briefing on Thursday.

  • What: Acting Secretary Alison Beam and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson will provide a COVID-19 update on efforts to get more Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.
  • When: Thursday, July 29, 2021
  • Time: 2 p.m.
