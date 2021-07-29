HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials will provide a COVID-19 update on efforts to get more Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated. Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson will hold a briefing on Thursday.
- What: Acting Secretary Alison Beam and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson will provide a COVID-19 update on efforts to get more Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.
- When: Thursday, July 29, 2021
- Time: 2 p.m.
- When: Thursday, July 29, 2021
- Time: 2 p.m.
